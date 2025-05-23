Skip to Content
‘Locals & Legends: Celebrating the Music of David Crosby’ tribute happening at the Granada Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Granada Theatre and Santa Barbara Records are presenting "Locals & Legends: Celebrating the Music of David Crosby" at the Granada on Saturday, May 24th.

Tariqh Akoni, Producer and Director of A&R at Santa Barbara Records and Davis Fansler, the Chairman and President of Santa Barbara Records stopped by your Morning News to preview the upcoming event. They shared how important this tribute is because it gives local artists a platform to share their talent and honor the legendary musician who has local ties to the region.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.granadasb.org/.

