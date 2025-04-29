Skip to Content
Local Wine Expert Jamie Knee highlights wine pairings great for Mother’s Day brunch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Jamie Knee is a recognized global Wine Expert, recently named one of the "top 50 women in wine hospitality." She serves as the Director of the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, is a wine travel host, and a contribution writer for the Montecito Journal and the Santa Barbara Independent.

She brought several Central Coast rosés on The Morning News Tuesday, which pair nicely with Mother's Day brunch or lunch. She also shared the process in which rosé is made in comparison to white wine and red wine.

For more from Jamie Knee, visit https://petitewinetraveler.com/.

