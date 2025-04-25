Skip to Content
Dos Pueblos students preview their upcoming performance of the hit musical “Mamma Mia!”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The music and storyline are familiar, but the Dos Pueblos Theatre Company is putting their own spin on the hit musical "Mamma Mia!" this upcoming weekend.

Student performers Audrey Messer playing Donna Sheridan and Nicole Bailey playing Sophie Sheridan stopped by the Morning News Friday. The students highlight what its like playing the iconic mother-daughter duo, how they relate to their roles personally, and what the show is all about.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.dphstheatrecompany.org/.

