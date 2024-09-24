Skip to Content
Carpinteria based Chocolatier releases Avocado Truffle ahead of annual Avocado Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Avocado and chocolate may seem like an unusual pairing, but a local Chocolatier has mastered it.

Jean Michael Carre and his wife Jill Carre of Chocolats Du CaliBressan just released their highly-coveted Avocado Truffles. They are available for a limited time, just ahead of the annual Avocado Festival in Carpinteria.

For more information about the truffles and all the other treats they create, visit: https://www.chococalibressan.com/.

