Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival filmmaker to join Morning News team Friday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In spirit of the fourth annual Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival (SBSFF) coming up this weekend, filmmaker Josh Pomer will join the Morning News team on Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. to share what festival-goers can look forward to.
The festival will take place at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara from June 7-8, along with a block party on June 8 on 115 E Canon Perdido St with live music, food, drinks, activities like dunk-the-surfer and more.
The organization provided the following information about SBSFF:
The Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival was started in 2019 with the goal to blend the love of cinema, surfing, community and ocean conservation. The festival showcases captivating surf cinema from notable film directors, creatives, and surfers and features a fantastic lineup of classic and cutting-edge feature films.
For decades Santa Barbara has attracted and cultivated a melange of surf innovators. From board shapers like Renny Yater, Al Merick, Matt Moore, and George Greenough, who have taken shaping to a whole new level. To surfers like Bobby Martinez, Chris Brown, and Tom Curren, whose unique styles have stood the test of time. There is a certain element to “Santa Barbara Surf Culture,” which combines tradition with radical innovation, that has played an influential role in the international surf scene for over 50 years. The Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival celebrates this rich surf history and the diverse storytelling styles of filmmakers, artists, shapers, and surfers who started it all.
Tickets for the Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival can be purchased online at www.santabarbarasurffilmfestival.com/ and at the Lobero Theatre Box Office located at 33 E Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Tickets for the Block Party can be purchased at our website or here.