Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival filmmaker to join Morning News team Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In spirit of the fourth annual Santa Barbara Surf Film Festival (SBSFF) coming up this weekend, filmmaker Josh Pomer will join the Morning News team on Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. to share what festival-goers can look forward to.

The festival will take place at the Lobero Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara from June 7-8, along with a block party on June 8 on 115 E Canon Perdido St with live music, food, drinks, activities like dunk-the-surfer and more.

The organization provided the following information about SBSFF: