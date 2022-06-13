Jury selection begins for Kristin Smart murder case

SALINAS, Calif. – Jury selection is underway in the Kristin Smart murder case as the screening of more than 1,500 potential jurors began on Monday in a Salinas courtroom.

Paul Flores will be tried for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart. Both Flores and Smart were Cal Poly students in May 1996 when Smart disappeared. For 25 years, Flores was considered the only person of interest in the disappearance. He was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County jail on April 13, 2021.

Flores' father, Ruben Flores, was also arrested and is charged for being an accessory in the crime for helping hide Smart's body.

Each man will have his own jury in the case.

On Monday, hundreds of jurors were vetted and/or eliminated for any hardships or any reasons that would keep them from remaining impartial in the case.

The trial was moved to Monterey County after the defense argued a fair trial could not be held in San Luis Obispo County.

The trial is expected to begin on July 6, 2022. For the full schedule, click here.