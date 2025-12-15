How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Dec. 15, 2025

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 15.

U.S. by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.91

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.6%)

– Year change: -$0.12 (-3.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.63

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)

– Year change: +$0.13 (+3.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.18

#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.18

#3. Columbus, NE: $2.19

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#5. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.56

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#4. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.57

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.58

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

– Regular gas price: $4.63

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.