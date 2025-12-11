The 11 fastest-growing small businesses of 2026

Bannafarsai_Stock // Shutterstock

In 2026, the fastest-growing small businesses for entrepreneurs are in business and the efficient use of AI, healthcare and wellness services, and clean energy. Read this to see which industries have the most opportunities in the next 12 months — and how small business owners are shaping the next phase of the economy.

NEXT’s list of fast-growing small businesses for the year is based on analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Fastest Growing Occupations list, national news, cultural trends and research from the hundreds of types of professions across the country that we serve and protect.

Growing business and technology opportunities for entrepreneurs

Technology is rewriting what small businesses can do — and who can do it. From AI to clean tech, innovation is opening doors for entrepreneurs who help other businesses stay secure and connected.

AI and machine learning consultants

Companies of all sizes are eager for guidance on how to use AI responsibly and effectively. Employment for computer and information research scientists is projected to grow 20% through 2034.

In particular, job postings for management consultants mentioning AI skills jumped from 0.2% to 12.4% in a year, showing how fast demand is accelerating. Entrepreneurs with backgrounds in computer science, data analysis or software engineering can build AI-focused consulting firms that help businesses automate tasks, analyze data and integrate AI tools.

Cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure consulting

Cybersecurity has become a must-have for any internet-connected business. And employment of information security analysts is projected to grow 29% through 2034; much faster than average job growth. Gartner projects global spending on security services to grow 15% in 2025. reaching $86 billion, signaling steady demand.

If you’ve got IT or networking experience, this is an ideal space to go solo. Independent IT consultants can offer services like risk assessment, data protection and cloud migration. Most hold a degree in computer science or cybersecurity, along with certifications like CISSP or CISM. However, the real key is a proven track record and a reputation for keeping clients’ data safe.

Business consultants and sustainability consultants

The global digital transformation consulting market is projected to grow from $60 billion in 2025 to more than $200 billion by 2035. And the sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) consulting sector could more than double over the same period. That’s good news for independent consultants who bring fresh ideas and personal service to the table.

Growing opportunities include:

Helping small retailers go digital

Guiding local manufacturers through ESG compliance

Advising service firms on AI adoption or how to streamline supply chains

With experience in management and analytics — plus training in AI or sustainability — business consultants can build niche practices that help small businesses grow.

Expanding clean energy sector opportunities

Clean energy is creating some fast-growing small business opportunities. From wind and solar to upcycling and resource reuse, entrepreneurs are helping power a more sustainable future.

Wind turbine technicians and windtech

Wind power continues to rise as a major force in U.S. energy production. It supplied 12% of the nation’s electricity in the first half of 2025, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And jobs are keeping pace. Employment of wind turbine technicians is projected to grow 50% from 2024 to 2034, making it one of the fastest-growing occupations in the country.

While many windtechs work for utility companies or manufacturers, experienced technicians can also branch out on their own. Independent wind energy contractors often handle maintenance, inspections and repairs for farms or local utilities.

Most windtechs complete an associate degree or technical certification program in wind energy technology, engineering or applied science, followed by on-the-job training. The work requires strong mechanical skills, electrical know-how, and a serious comfort with heights — turbine towers can reach more than 200 feet.

Solar panel installers

Solar energy is one of the fastest-growing power sources in the U.S. In the first half of 2025, utility-scale solar grew 38% and small-scale systems rose 11%, supplying 9% of U.S. electricity. Developers say about half of new generating capacity will come from solar.

Employment of solar photovoltaic installers is projected to grow 42% through 2034; far faster than average. Many start as electricians or roofers and learn on the job or through short-term programs — a practical path for contractors entering the clean energy economy.

Upcycling and circular economy entrepreneurs

Small businesses that reuse, repair or repurpose materials are tapping into the growing circular economy, projected to save companies up to $700 billion a year in reduced material costs. The global upcycled fashion market alone could reach $20.6 billion by 2034, as consumers demand sustainable, low-waste products.

Entrepreneurs are finding success turning reclaimed materials into retail goods, home décor, packaging and even food — small changes that make a big impact in reducing energy use and emissions.

Opportunities in healthcare and wellness

With older adults outnumbering children in nearly half of U.S. counties, demand for personal care and wellness services is surging. Small businesses in healthcare, therapy and wellness coaching are meeting those needs — and creating rewarding careers built on helping others.

Health and wellness coaching

Wellness is no longer a niche. It’s become an everyday priority and a growing business opportunity. The U.S. health and wellness coaching market is projected to reach $4.4 billion in 2025, fueled by demand for personalized and preventive care.

Many opportunities exist for entrepreneurs to enter this market. According to McKinsey, consumers are spending more on experiences that support well-being, from boutique fitness and nutrition coaching to wellness retreats and “edutainment” programs that teach skills like meditation or sleep management. Nearly 60% of U.S. consumers who traveled for wellness treatments in 2024 said they plan to do so again this year.

That growing interest opens doors for small business owners — from certified health coaches and retreat organizers to mobile wellness consultants. Most coaches complete accredited wellness or nutrition training programs and can work independently, building one-on-one or group practices in person or online.

Home healthcare and personal care aides

The U.S. population is developing a preference for “aging in place”; most people want to remain in their current homes (75%) and in their communities (73%). As a result, demand for home-based care is rising.

According to CareScout, the national median annual cost of a private room in a healthcare facility averaged $127,750 in 2024. This surge in costs is likely fueling demand for caregivers who can help older adults and people with disabilities stay at home longer.

With the cost of assisted living and nursing homes climbing and lifestyle preferences changing, in-home care has become an essential — and more affordable — option for many families. And employment of home health and personal care aides is projected to grow 17% through 2034; much faster than average job growth for other sectors.

Most roles require only a high school diploma or equivalent, though state requirements vary. Some states mandate certification or competency exams for aides working through licensed agencies. Experienced caregivers can also build independent businesses serving multiple clients, offering personalized, cost-effective care close to home.

Nurse practitioners (NPs)

Nurse practitioners rank third on the BLS list of fastest-growing occupations, with employment projected to grow 35% from 2024 to 2034 — much faster than average. As the U.S. faces a projected shortage of 63,720 full-time nurses by 2030, more healthcare facilities turn to contract or gig workers to fill gaps. Platforms like ShiftKey help healthcare workers connect directly with employers, leading to an 83% reduction in unfilled shifts, according to Fast Company.

While many NPs work through hospitals or clinics, self-employment is becoming more common for those seeking greater flexibility or independence. Nurse practitioners typically hold a master’s degree, national certifications and state-specific licensing — requirements that vary across the country.

Counselors for substance abuse and mental health

Employment of substance abuse, behavioral disorder and mental health counselors is projected to grow 17% through 2034, much faster than average for many professions.

Younger generations help to drive the change: Gen Z is significantly more likely to report using mental health treatment and therapy, signaling broader acceptance and demand. Meanwhile, recent research shows that U.S. adults needing treatment for substance use disorders nearly doubled in the last decade, from 8% in 2013 to 17% in 2023.

In this field you could work as a contractor in a facility or have your own private practice. Education, training, clinical experience and licensing requirements vary by role and location. Many counselors must be licensed, and some roles require master’s-level education.

Medical equipment repair and health tech servicing

Hospitals and clinics rely on technology, and they need experts who can keep it running. The medical equipment repair field is projected to grow 13% from 2024 to 2034, according to the BLS. It’s also one of the fastest-growing healthcare jobs, offering solid pay without requiring a four-year degree.

Many repair specialists can start mobile or contract businesses servicing equipment such as monitors, imaging devices and infusion pumps. Most technicians complete an associate degree or certificate in biomedical equipment technology, plus manufacturer-specific training.

While licensing isn’t required, certification from the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) can boost credibility and attract long-term clients.

This story was produced by NEXT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.