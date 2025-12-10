20 side hustle ideas to make extra money during the holidays and in 2026

candy candy // Shutterstock

The traditional path of working a full-time job until retirement is changing. More people are now exploring creative, flexible ways to earn extra income and build financial freedom on their own terms, especially as holiday expenses approach and a new year brings fresh goals. That’s where freelance side hustles come in. A side hustle is like your own small business you manage alongside your regular part-time or full-time job.

If you’re interested in picking up a side hustle, you have many different options to choose from. Side hustles aren’t one-size-fits-all. The right fit plays to your strengths, works with your schedule, and helps you reach your financial goals, whether you’re saving up for a big purchase or trying to supplement your income. Maybe podcasting or dog walking is your thing. Maybe you’re drawn to tutoring or virtual assistance. No matter if you lean toward in-person work or online opportunities, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Holiday costs can sneak up fast, and planning for the new year starts now. These 20 side hustle ideas can help you bring in extra income and choose a gig that supports your goals. Upwork, an online marketplace for hiring skilled freelancers, shares ideas to help find the best fit for you.

How to choose your freelance side hustle

A July 2025 Bankrate survey found that 27% of U.S. adults currently have a side hustle, and 29% of those with a side gig say they believe they’ll always need one to make ends meet.

Not every freelance side hustle is right for everyone. The best fit depends on your skills, your goals, and how much time and effort you’re able to put in.

Here are some questions to ask yourself to determine if a side hustle is right for you and which paths make the most sense:

How much time do I have each week? Some side hustles are quick to start (like tutoring or dog walking). Others, like blogging or e-commerce, take longer to build.

Some side hustles are quick to start (like tutoring or dog walking). Others, like blogging or e-commerce, take longer to build. What skills can I monetize? If you already have a marketable skill, such as being a writer, graphic designer, or organizer, look for gigs that pay for those strengths.

If you already have a marketable skill, such as being a writer, graphic designer, or organizer, look for gigs that pay for those strengths. Do I want to work online or in person? Remote-friendly side hustles like virtual assistance or content creation usually offer more flexibility. In-person gigs like pet sitting or delivery often offer faster cash.

Remote-friendly side hustles like virtual assistance or content creation usually offer more flexibility. In-person gigs like pet sitting or delivery often offer faster cash. How much money can I invest up front? Some options (like freelancing or tutoring) have low startup costs. Others (like drop-shipping or podcasting) might require equipment, subscriptions, or inventory.

Some options (like freelancing or tutoring) have low startup costs. Others (like drop-shipping or podcasting) might require equipment, subscriptions, or inventory. What’s my goal, extra money or a new career? Short-term gigs help you make money fast. But many side hustles can grow into full-time freelance work if you want to scale up.

If you’re not sure where to start, freelancing platforms can make it easy to test different ideas, build your reputation, and find work that fits your goals.

Debunking common freelance side hustle myths

Before you dive into your first side gig, be sure that you have the right expectations. There’s a lot of noise out there about freelancing and making money online. These quick myth-busters can help you get started with confidence:

Myth: You need to be an expert to start . In reality, there’s a wide range of project types and budgets on Upwork, and many freelancers begin with small, simple jobs to build experience and confidence before taking on larger opportunities.

. In reality, there’s a wide range of project types and budgets on Upwork, and many freelancers begin with small, simple jobs to build experience and confidence before taking on larger opportunities. Myth: You have to quit your full-time job . Freelance side hustles are designed to be flexible. You can start with one or two projects a week and scale up only if and when you’re ready.

. Freelance side hustles are designed to be flexible. You can start with one or two projects a week and scale up only if and when you’re ready. Myth: You need to have a huge portfolio . A few focused, outcome-driven samples are often better than a long list. If you’re new, you can build mock projects or offer low-stakes gigs to get started.

. A few focused, outcome-driven samples are often better than a long list. If you’re new, you can build mock projects or offer low-stakes gigs to get started. Myth: Freelancers have to do everything on their own . Tools like Canva, Grammarly, and Trello help you streamline your work, even if you’re just getting started.

. Tools like Canva, Grammarly, and Trello help you streamline your work, even if you’re just getting started. Myth: You won’t stand out on big platforms. When you optimize your profile, highlight the value you bring, and write thoughtful, tailored proposals, clients notice. Strong communication, industry know-how, and a clear value proposition go a long way.

Freelancing side hustles

As a freelancer, you can turn your unique talents and skills into a side gig. As an independent professional, you’re essentially your own boss and can manage different projects that align with your skills and interests alongside your day job.

Plenty of businesses are looking for skills from freelance writing and editing to graphic design or web development, and the best part is that many of these projects can be done remotely.

The beauty of freelancing is the flexibility it gives you and the chance to turn your spare time into extra income. Here are some popular freelancing jobs.‍

1. Writing and editing services

As a writer or editor, your side gig could be producing engaging blog posts and insightful articles or lending your proofreading prowess to polish existing content. Businesses and individuals are always on the hunt for talented wordsmiths to help their messages stand out.

Skills required . Strong writing and editing abilities, a solid grasp of grammar and language, and a meticulous eye for detail.

. Strong writing and editing abilities, a solid grasp of grammar and language, and a meticulous eye for detail. Potential earnings. Your earnings will depend on how many projects you take on and their complexity. On average, freelance writers and editors can expect to make around $40 to $45 per hour, but earnings can increase as you build your reputation and portfolio.

2. Graphic design and digital art

Graphic designers use their creative skills and proficiency in design software to create visual elements and digital products, such as logos, brochures, and infographics. Graphic design gigs could be the perfect side hustle if you’re creative, artistic, and familiar with design software.

Skills required .‍ You’re best suited for these roles if you are creative and have an eye for aesthetics and a strong grasp of design software like Adobe Creative Suite. An understanding of current design trends is a plus.

.‍ You’re best suited for these roles if you are creative and have an eye for aesthetics and a strong grasp of design software like Adobe Creative Suite. An understanding of current design trends is a plus. Potential earnings. Your earnings will depend on the complexity of the projects you undertake and your experience. However, freelance graphic designers can generally expect to earn around $15 to $30 per hour.

3. Web development and design

If you’re comfortable creating or updating websites, web development and design could be a solid side hustle. Small businesses and online shops often need help building or refreshing their sites, and they’re usually willing to pay for quality work.

Skills required . Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a must. You’ll also need a good understanding of user experience design, WordPress, troubleshooting abilities, and familiarity with web development tools.

. Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a must. You’ll also need a good understanding of user experience design, WordPress, troubleshooting abilities, and familiarity with web development tools. Potential earnings. Earnings can range widely based on your expertise and the projects you take on. However, freelance web developers and designers typically earn anywhere between $15 and $30 per hour.

4. AI content support and optimization

As AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude become more popular, many businesses are looking for help using them effectively. Freelancers with strong writing, research, or digital marketing skills can support clients by generating, editing, or refining AI-assisted content. This includes tasks like cleaning up AI-generated blog posts, customizing chatbot responses, or helping clients develop effective prompts for specific use cases.

Skills required . Strong writing or editing skills, familiarity with AI tools like ChatGPT, and the ability to understand client goals and translate them into effective prompts or content.

. Strong writing or editing skills, familiarity with AI tools like ChatGPT, and the ability to understand client goals and translate them into effective prompts or content. Potential earnings. Rates vary depending on your niche and deliverables, but AI content support roles typically pay between $30 and $60 per hour, often more for technical or strategic work.

E-commerce side hustles

E-commerce is a great option if you want a side hustle you can run almost completely online. You can explore everything from reselling products to launching a small brand, giving you plenty of creative ways to earn extra income and get your business off the ground, while working from home.

You can start small and scale as your budget and schedule allow, which makes e-commerce a flexible option for busy students or working professionals. Whether you’re flipping thrift store finds or selling handmade products, e-commerce can be a great way to make money online.

5. Drop-shipping

Drop shipping is an e-commerce method in which you sell products online without having to handle inventory or shipping. When a customer purchases from your online store, you forward the order to a third-party supplier who fulfills the order for you using platforms like Shopify. Efficient systems can turn drop-shipping into a steady source of passive income.

Skills required . You’ll need strong research skills to find profitable products and trustworthy suppliers, basic knowledge of eCommerce platforms, and customer service skills to address any issues that might come up.

. You’ll need strong research skills to find profitable products and trustworthy suppliers, basic knowledge of eCommerce platforms, and customer service skills to address any issues that might come up. Potential earnings. Earnings from drop-shipping can vary widely depending on your products, pricing, and marketing efforts. However, successful drop-shippers can earn anywhere from a few hundred to a thousand dollars per month.

6. Print-on-demand merchandise

Print-on-demand merchandise allows you to sell custom-designed items like T-shirts, mugs, and posters without worrying about inventory or shipping. You create your designs and list them on a platform. When a customer makes a purchase, your print-on-demand provider prints the item and ships it directly to the customer. Print–on-demand is a creative way to earn extra income with minimal startup costs.

Skills required . You should have some design skills and creativity. Familiarity with e-commerce platforms and basic marketing skills to promote your products would also be beneficial.

. You should have some design skills and creativity. Familiarity with e-commerce platforms and basic marketing skills to promote your products would also be beneficial. Potential earnings. Earnings depend on the price of your products and the volume of your sales, but successful print-on-demand sellers can make around $27 per hour.

7. Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is about promoting other creators’ products and earning a commission for each sale made through your referral link. The rise of social media and subscription-based platforms has opened the door to more remote affiliate opportunities than ever.

‍Skills required . You’ll need to be persuasive and have a good understanding of digital marketing and social media. You’ll also need to be able to identify which products will resonate with your audience.

. You’ll need to be persuasive and have a good understanding of digital marketing and social media. You’ll also need to be able to identify which products will resonate with your audience. ‍Potential earnings. The earning potential in affiliate marketing can vary. It largely depends on the products you’re promoting, the commission rate, and how effectively you can market them to your audience. However, successful affiliate marketers can make anywhere from a few hundred dollars to several thousand per month.

Content creation side hustles

Content plays a huge role in how people learn, connect, and make decisions online, and creators are at the center of it all. Whether you’re a strong writer, have a voice made for podcasting, know how to engage an audience on social media, or can create digital products like courses or templates, there’s space for you in the world of content creation.

As a side job, content creation lets you use your strengths, share what you know, and earn money doing something you enjoy. Let’s look at some of the most common content creation avenues and how you can turn your creativity into income.

8. Blogging and vlogging

Blogging and vlogging are about sharing personal experiences, insights, or skills through written or video content. Whether you’re passionate about cooking, traveling, or tech, you can share your interest and knowledge with the world via a blog, Twitch stream, or YouTube channel.

Skills required . You’ll need strong writing skills for blogging and video editing skills for vlogging. You’ll also need to understand your target audience and create engaging content that speaks to them.

. You’ll need strong writing skills for blogging and video editing skills for vlogging. You’ll also need to understand your target audience and create engaging content that speaks to them. Potential earnings. Earnings can vary greatly based on the niche, audience size, and monetization strategy. The average YouTuber only makes $0.025 per view, so the number of views needs to be quite high to earn real money. The average blogger makes around $25 per hour.

9. Podcasting

Podcasting enables you to share your voice and views on topics ranging from personal finance (like managing student loans or credit cards) to true crime or pop culture. As a podcaster, you can connect with audiences who share your interests by creating engaging conversations and informative segments.

Skills required . Strong communication skills are necessary. You’ll also need a good understanding of your chosen topic, basic audio recording and editing skills, and a knack for storytelling.

. Strong communication skills are necessary. You’ll also need a good understanding of your chosen topic, basic audio recording and editing skills, and a knack for storytelling. Potential earnings. Much like blogging and vlogging, your earnings as a podcaster can greatly vary. It depends on factors such as the size of your audience, sponsorship deals, and advertising rates. The average podcast host makes $16 per hour.

10. Social media influencing

Social media influencers use platforms like Instagram and TikTok to build a following and engage with an audience. Influencers often collaborate with brands to promote products or services, turning their popularity into profit.

Skills required . This gig calls for creativity, strong communication skills, and an understanding of social media trends and platform algorithms. Building an engaged follower base is also an important part of the job.

. This gig calls for creativity, strong communication skills, and an understanding of social media trends and platform algorithms. Building an engaged follower base is also an important part of the job. Potential earnings. Earnings can vary dramatically depending on your follower count, engagement rate, and the platforms you use. Micro-influencers (with 10,000 to 100,000 followers) may make $50 to $500 per post, while high-profile influencers can earn thousands or even tens of thousands per post.

Virtual assistant side hustles

Virtual assistance, which ranges from administrative tasks and technical assistance to creative services, is a growing avenue for side hustlers wanting flexible, remote work schedules. Virtual assistants often take on tasks like scheduling, correspondence, and social media support, which makes it a flexible and rewarding side job

11. Social media management

As a social media manager, you handle a client’s social media profiles, develop strategies, create content, schedule posts, and engage with followers. It’s a good side hustle for those adept at using social media platforms and understanding their algorithms.

Skills required . A strong understanding of different social media platforms, content creation, marketing strategies, and good communication skills is essential.

. A strong understanding of different social media platforms, content creation, marketing strategies, and good communication skills is essential. Potential earnings. Your earnings will depend on the scale and complexity of the projects you undertake. Generally, freelance social media managers can expect to earn between $14 and $35 per hour.

12. Bookkeeping

Bookkeeping involves managing a client’s financial records, including tracking revenues and expenses, processing invoices, and preparing financial reports.

Skills required . You’ll need strong numerical skills, proficiency in accounting software like QuickBooks or Xero, and meticulous attention to detail. Familiarity with financial reporting is a plus.

. You’ll need strong numerical skills, proficiency in accounting software like QuickBooks or Xero, and meticulous attention to detail. Familiarity with financial reporting is a plus. Potential earnings. Freelance bookkeepers can generally expect to earn between $11 and $25 per hour.

13. Data entry virtual assistant

As a data entry virtual assistant, your role involves accurately inputting and organizing information into databases or spreadsheets.

Skills required . Attention to detail, fast and accurate typing and transcription skills, familiarity with data entry software, and basic computer literacy are essential for this work.

. Attention to detail, fast and accurate typing and transcription skills, familiarity with data entry software, and basic computer literacy are essential for this work. Potential earnings. Data entry virtual assistants typically earn around $10 to $20 per hour, depending on the complexity and volume of the tasks.

14. Real estate assistant

As a real estate assistant, you’ll be helping real estate agents with tasks such as managing property listings, scheduling showings, liaising with potential buyers or renters, and assisting with marketing efforts.

Skills required . These roles require excellent organizational skills, strong communication abilities, and a basic understanding of the real estate market. Proficiency with real estate listing platforms and customer relationship management software can also be helpful.

. These roles require excellent organizational skills, strong communication abilities, and a basic understanding of the real estate market. Proficiency with real estate listing platforms and customer relationship management software can also be helpful. Potential earnings. The income for this role can vary based on your level of experience and the specific tasks involved, but the average hourly rate for real estate assistants is $23.

Online teaching side hustles

Online tutoring side hustles offer a flexible and rewarding way to share your expertise in academic subjects or language instruction with students in need, all from the comfort of your home.

If you excel in math, science, languages, or humanities, or have a flair for teaching English or other languages, online tutoring platforms may be for you. They provide opportunities to earn additional income on your own schedule.

15. Tutoring academic subjects

Tutoring in academic subjects lets you share your expertise in specific fields, such as mathematics, sciences, languages, and humanities, with students who need help. You’ll assist with homework, prepare students for exams, and help them understand difficult concepts.

Skills required . To be an academic tutor, you need in-depth knowledge of the subject you’ll be tutoring, strong communication skills, patience, and an ability to teach concepts in an easy-to-understand manner.

. To be an academic tutor, you need in-depth knowledge of the subject you’ll be tutoring, strong communication skills, patience, and an ability to teach concepts in an easy-to-understand manner. Potential earnings. Freelance tutors can expect to earn between $20 and $40 per hour.

16. Language instruction

Teaching a language as a tutor allows you to help students improve their language skills, including speaking, reading, writing, and comprehension. This could involve teaching English or another language to non-native speakers, helping students prepare for language exams, or providing conversational practice.

Skills required . You need fluency in the language you’ll be teaching, strong communication skills, and patience. Experience with teaching or a certification in language instruction can also be helpful, such as a TEFL certification to teach English.

. You need fluency in the language you’ll be teaching, strong communication skills, and patience. Experience with teaching or a certification in language instruction can also be helpful, such as a TEFL certification to teach English. Potential earnings. Language tutors can typically expect to earn about $27 per hour.

17. Music or art lessons

Offering music or art lessons allows you to share your expertise and passion with students eager to learn creative skills.

Skills required . Proficiency in the chosen musical instrument or art form, effective teaching methods, patience, and the ability to adapt to students’ learning styles are crucial.

. Proficiency in the chosen musical instrument or art form, effective teaching methods, patience, and the ability to adapt to students’ learning styles are crucial. Potential earnings. Earnings can vary widely based on your skill level, the demand for your expertise, and the location, but music or art instructors often make around $16 to $30 per hour.

Home and personal services

Home services cover a diverse range of tasks that typically involve providing specific services to homeowners, such as landscaping, repairs, cleaning, and more. For instance, you could walk dogs, a job that keeps you active and enables you to spend time outdoors. Platforms like TaskRabbit can be a useful resource for finding jobs in these categories, making it easier to connect with clients who need your help.

Cleaning services are also in high demand, especially for Airbnb hosts looking to maintain their properties.

Since these jobs generally require you to be physically present, you’ll have to have a car or other means of transportation. Let’s explore some of these home services in greater detail.

18. Food or grocery delivery

You could join the services gig economy with grocery or food delivery through platforms like DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Instacart. In food or grocery delivery gig jobs, you transport orders from restaurants or stores to customers’ locations.

Skills required . Good time management, navigation skills, customer service, and the ability to handle food safely are essential for this role.

. Good time management, navigation skills, customer service, and the ability to handle food safely are essential for this role. Potential earnings. Earnings vary based on location, tips, and order volume, but delivery drivers can make around $18 per hour, plus tips.

19. Dog walking and pet sitting

As a dog walker or pet sitter, you care for people’s pets, providing services like feeding, walking, and playing with them.

Skills required . A love for animals, patience, reliability, and physical stamina.

. A love for animals, patience, reliability, and physical stamina. ‍Potential earnings. Dog walkers make about $17 per hour.

20. Babysitting

As a babysitter, you care for children while their parents are away, keeping them safe, feeding them, and engaging them with games or educational activities.

Skills required . Great babysitters have patience, communication skills, creativity, and basic first-aid skills.

. Great babysitters have patience, communication skills, creativity, and basic first-aid skills. Potential earnings. On average, babysitters earn about $18 per hour.

What is the best way to start a side hustle?

Starting a side hustle doesn’t have to be hard. It’s all about figuring out what you’re good at, what you enjoy, and how much time you have. You might be a natural with language, or maybe you’re a whiz at graphic design. Perhaps you love writing or programming. Whatever it is, your skills and interests can guide you to the right side hustle with a flexible schedule.

FAQs about freelance side hustles

Thinking about starting a freelance side hustle, but not sure where to begin? These common questions can help you find clarity, build momentum, and take action, even if you’re a beginner starting from scratch.

What is the most profitable freelance side hustle?

Freelance side hustles that require specialized skills, like web design, UX/UI, SEO consulting, or software development, often bring in the highest rates. Writing, social media management, and virtual assistance can also be highly profitable once you build experience and connect with the right clients. In general, the side hustles that solve business-critical problems tend to pay more.

Can I freelance while working a full-time job?

Yes. Freelancing is one of the most flexible side gigs because you control your schedule. Many freelancers start with 5–10 hours per week outside their day job. Just make sure to check any noncompete or conflict-of-interest clauses if you’re currently employed.

Do I need a business license to start freelancing?

In most cases, no. You can begin freelancing as a sole proprietor without a license. However, local laws vary, especially if you plan to scale your side hustle into a full-time business. It’s a good idea to research local tax and licensing requirements.

How do I get clients for my freelance side hustle?

Start by creating a clear profile on a freelancing platform like Upwork. From there, apply to jobs that match your skills, write tailored proposals, and build a strong portfolio. Many side hustlers also find clients through word of mouth, LinkedIn, and industry communities.

What’s the difference between a freelancer and a side hustler?

A freelancer is someone who works independently for clients, usually on a project basis. A side hustler is anyone earning money outside of their primary job. Freelancing is one type of side hustle, especially popular because it’s flexible, scalable, and low-cost to start.

