How to avoid the latest online shopping scams

Holiday shopping online may save time and help you avoid the crowds, but it can also make you a target for financial scammers.

More than half of U.S. shoppers plan to shop online this holiday season, according to new research from the National Retail Federation. And all that online financial activity is especially enticing to digital criminals.

“Fraudsters are good at deceiving online shoppers during the holiday season,” says Roxane Adams, leader of Fraud Operations in Forbright Bank’s Digital Banking division. “They take advantage of the fact that people are busy and spending more than usual, aiming to catch you off guard and steal your financial information.”

To shop online safely this holiday season, it’s important to be aware of the current scams to watch out for and how to avoid becoming a victim:

Package Texting Scam

How it works: A criminal might send deceptive text messages about a package, indicating that you need to respond to ensure delivery of your package. With this scam, the sender is attempting to obtain your personal or financial information by encouraging you to click a link that appears legitimate but is actually a spoofed link.

What to do: When you’re waiting for a package to be delivered, it’s easy to fall for this scam. And fraudsters know that. During the holiday season, be extra vigilant and avoid clicking on links in a text message or email. If you think the message is legitimate, contact the shipping company using their verified phone number or website, rather than contacting via the information provided in the text. If you think the message could be about a package you’re expecting, go to the site where you purchased the item and look up the shipping and delivery status there.

Social Media Shopping Scams

How it works: Many scammers are hiding in plain sight on social media, and the holiday shopping season gives them an ideal opportunity to try to steal your financial information. A fraudster may list an item for sale on social media, and when the customer provides the credit card information during the purchase, the fraudster simply takes the card information and does not provide the purchased item. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), most reports of social media fraud loss are about undelivered goods, with no-show clothing and electronics at the top of the list.

What to do: Before purchasing an item through social media—or any online store—be sure to check out the company first. The FTC recommends searching online for the company name plus “scam” or “complaint” to find out if it’s a legitimate retailer. It’s also important to look at any trusted review sites to see if they have information on the company.

Order Confirmation Scam

How it works: You may receive an email during the holiday shopping season that contains a fake order confirmation. The message will usually contain a link or an attached receipt that is said to have more information on your order. But if you open the attachment or click the link, it will install malicious software (malware) on your device, which could steal personal or financial information or cause other damage.

What to do: If you’ve made several online purchases, it may be easy to fall for this scam. But most legitimate retailers send receipts in the body of an email rather than as an attachment or a link. Beyond keeping track of your online purchases, it’s important to always avoid opening links or attachments from unknown sources. If you don’t receive a receipt from an online order, check directly with the retailer rather than waiting for an email.

Romance Scam

How it works: The holiday season may heighten feelings of loneliness, which can make romance scams particularly effective. In a romance scam, a criminal uses a fake online identity to gain the victim’s trust and affection and then uses the illusion of a close relationship to manipulate or steal from the victim.

What to do: Be careful about what you share publicly online. Watch for red flags such as an online connection who tries to isolate you from friends and family, requests inappropriate photos or financial information that could be used to extort you later, or always has an excuse for why they can’t meet you in person. Say no if an acquaintance you’ve never met in person asks you to set up a new bank account, take out a loan, send them money or gift cards, make a deposit to an account you don’t recognize, or invest in a “too good to be true” investment. If you think you may be a victim of a romance scam, report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

While the holidays may be a busy time, it’s important to stay vigilant and learn the right steps to protect your identity and finances. Learn more about how to detect fraud, and if you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, learn how to respond.

