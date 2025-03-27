Running Strong: The Science Behind the Perfect Stride

GOLETA, Calif. - Running as both a sport and a hobby is gaining momentum, and the numbers prove it. In Santa Barbara, the half-marathon has seen its number of finishers double from 2022 to 2024. As more people lace up their sneakers and hit the pavement, finding the right running shoe becomes essential for performance and injury prevention.

Heeluxe in Goleta is revolutionizing the running world with high-tech footwear testing. Founder and Doctor of physical therapy, Geoffrey Gray, and his team analyze shoes for major brands – ensuring durability, comfort, and optimal fit.

"Number one is going to be the fit of the shoe because that's the biggest influence on comfort. Width, cushioning, stability, and propulsion all play a role in how a shoe performs," said Gray.

Using cutting-edge technology, Heeluxe measures foot shape and gait patterns to help brands create better-performing shoes. The lab’s "Time Machine" mimics real-world conditions by testing a shoe’s durability — running the equivalent of 150 miles in just four days.

While Heeluxe primarily works with brands, some individual runners can participate in their testing if they meet specific requirements.

For runners like Emily Gordon, co-founder of the Santa Barbara Run Club, having the right shoe is essential for staying injury-free and achieving goals.

"Running reminds me that I can do hard things. It’s about setting a goal and achieving it," said Gordon.

Her co-founder, Aly Davis, agrees, emphasizing the importance of comfort and support. "What I look for in a good running shoe is a Cinderella fit. It should feel good, responsive, and supportive."

Gray echoes this sentiment, noting that every runner’s needs are different. "Every foot is different. You need to consider stride, pronation, and how the shoe reacts to impact."

Across the Central Coast, runners are training for various marathons, from the Santa Barbara Half to the Paso Robles Wine Country Half. Clubs like Santa Barbara Run Club foster both performance and community, bringing runners together to train and share their passion for the sport.

"I love meeting new people through running. It's a great way to connect and hear new stories," said Gordon.

As running continues to grow in popularity, experts, and athletes agree that investing in the right shoe can make all the difference. Whether training for a marathon or just starting out, finding the perfect fit is the first step toward success.

Santa Barbara Run Club meets every Friday at 7 a.m. by Dart Coffee Co. on E. Yanonali St.



Editor's Note: Some participants in Heeluxe's shoe-fit studies receive a small stipend for their time. In Ivania Montes' case, she was selected to participate and received $25, but as a journalist reporting on the story, she returned the payment.