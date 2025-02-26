Skip to Content
Cafe Owner in scramble mode as egg prices skyrocket across Southern California 

Patricia Martellotti
By
today at 11:45 am
Published 11:30 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Egg prices are on the rise across Southern California.

Now restaurants, cafes, and bakeries are adding surcharges to egg dishes here in Santa Barbara.

The owner of Jeannine’s cafe says she is adding a two dollar surcharge to every eggdish. She believes it’s necessary for her business to survive.

Meanwhile a local egg farm owner is making sure her 400 chickens are safe from the bird flu. 

She explains how the bird flu has lead to egg prices skyrocketing.

And while egg prices have gone up at local businesses, this egg farm owner is keeping her egg prices steady. 

Found out on your News Channel how eggs and their prices are impacting business owners, business customers, and what the future has in store for egg lovers in general this Thursday at 6pm.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

