Popular Central Coast cinnamon roll shop keeps prices low despite inflation

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Old West Cinnamon Roll has been a Central Coast staple since 1972, staying true to Betty Clemens' original recipe.

Over 40 years ago, Clemens started by making dinner rolls at local state fairs. While at the Arizona State Fair, a little girl asked her for something sweet instead. She altered her recipe and created the delicious cinnamon roll that is served to this day.

The family-owned business is a hit with both locals and tourists alike.

Jennifer Brusick, a visitor from Ranch Palos Verdes, will happily drive any distance to get her hands on the ooey gooey goodness. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she admitted, “Myself, my daughter, my sister and nephew got in the car and drove three and a half hours just for a cinnamon roll.”

The price of baking essentials has increased because of inflation in recent years, causing some local bakeries to adjust their prices. Luckily, Old West Cinnamon Roll's consistent popularity is the reason they haven’t risen their prices in five years.

Owner Lucinda Parkhurst said, “More or less the ingredients prices have risen maybe 20-30%.”

An original cinnamon roll is $3, but if toppings like walnuts, pecans, almonds, or bacon are added, they cost $5.

Even with a potential price increase, dedicated customers said they will still line up. Jennifer Brusick said, “I understand everyone’s increasing their prices, and these cinnamon rolls are well worth the price increase.”