Federal agency probes Nike over alleged discrimination against White employees

New York (CNN) — The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is probing Nike in response to unspecified allegations that the company discriminates against White employees, the agency said Wednesday.

The agency said it is investigating potential discrimination against White workers that may have occurred in part due to “NIKE’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion-related 2025 Targets and other DEI-related objectives.”

The subpoena enforcement action is another sign of a shift in views on discrimination under the Trump administration, which has sought to end diversity initiatives and instead examine whether such programs unfairly target White people.

“Thanks to President Trump’s commitment to enforcing our nation’s civil rights laws, the EEOC has renewed its focus on evenhanded enforcement of Title VII,” EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas said in a statement.

In the Wednesday filing, the EEOC did not identify individual victims. Rather, the filing refers to “all White employees, former employees, prospective employees, and current and prospective training program applicants and participants who have been, continue to be, or may be in the future adversely affected by the [alleged] unlawful employment practices.”

The EEOC said it is requesting information from Nike going back to 2018 over “race-based workforce representation quotas” and allegedly deciding layoffs and promotions at least in part due to race. The agency also asked for information about 16 mentoring and career development programs that were “race restricted.”

The EEOC said the agency filed the enforcement action after Nike failed to voluntarily provide all the information required by the subpoena. CNN reached out to Nike for comment.

