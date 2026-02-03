French offices of Elon Musk’s X platform raided by Paris cybercrime unit

By Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

Paris (CNN) — A search was being carried out at the French offices of Elon Musk’s social media platform X as part of an investigation opened in January 2025, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s cybercrime unit is conducting the raid, it said in a statement, with Europol also involved.

Both X chairman Musk and former X chief executive Linda Yaccarino have been summoned to appear at hearings in April, while X employees will be questioned as witnesses, according to the Paris prosecutor.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said the French investigation, which initially focused on suspected abuse of algorithms, had been broadened to include “Grok’s sexualized deepfakes.”

Last week the European Commission launched a probe into X’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, following criticism of its ability to generate sexually explicit pictures. Scrutiny of that function came to a head late last year, when it emerged that the chatbot had produced a flood of digitally undressed images – including of women and children – at the behest of users.

The social media behemoth has since stopped all Grok users from creating images of people in revealing clothing.

