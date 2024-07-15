BlackRock pulls commercial that included Trump rally shooter

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Investment giant BlackRock is pulling an ad that included Thomas Crooks, the gunman who shot at Donald Trump, injuring the former president and killing an attendee at a rally near Pittsburgh on Saturday.

“In 2022, we ran an ad featuring a teacher from Bethel Park High School, in which several unpaid students briefly appeared in the background, including Thomas Matthew Crooks,” a spokesperson for the company said Sunday. “We will make all video footage available to the appropriate authorities, and we have removed the video from circulation out of respect for the victims.”

The 30-second video focused on a teacher at the high school, with Crooks sitting in class. The video went viral on X and other social media platforms Sunday.

BlackRock said the assassination attempt on former President Trump was “abhorrent” and is “thankful” that he wasn’t seriously injured.

“As our leadership team communicated to colleagues last night, BlackRock strongly condemns political violence of any kind and will do our part to promote civility and unity in the country,” the company said.

BlackRock is a major investor in gun companies, including Sturm Ruger and American Outdoor Brand, the owner of Smith & Wesson.

In quarterly earnings reported Monday, the world’s largest money manager said its assets under management had swollen to a record $10.6 trillion.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.