A 75-year-old great-grandmother had recently finished her breast cancer treatment. Then she won a $5 million scratch-off game

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania woman who had recently completed her breast cancer treatment says she couldn’t believe her eyes after scratching off a winning $5 million ticket, according to lottery officials.

Donna Osborne, 75, told Pennsylvania Lottery officials that she was at an airport with her daughter to visit family in Florida when their flight got delayed, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.

“It was delayed so many times, I decided to go home,” said Osborne, according to the release. Her daughter decided to move forward with the trip and flew to Florida alone.

“If I didn’t leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket,” said Osborne. She picked the winning ticket, which was part of a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game called MONOPOLY Own It All, at a Speedway gas station in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Osborne, a great-grandmother, scratched the ticket in the gas station’s parking lot and looked at it in disbelief, according to the release.

“I went back into the store and said, ‘Can you please check this? Is it right or wrong?’” Osborne said. “Well, the clerk said, ‘It’s right!’”

Osborne called her daughter in Florida immediately to share the good news, the release states.

“She didn’t believe me,” Osborne said.

She described her win as bittersweet following her recent completion of breast cancer radiation treatment, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Osborne told lottery officials she’d played the lottery for a long time and that the prize came just in time for her birthday.

She’s spent the past decade providing transportation for the Amish and has no plans to retire despite her big win, according to the release.

“I don’t know what I’d do with myself, I have to keep moving,” Osborne said, according to the release. “I think I’ll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.