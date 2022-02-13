1 dead, 8 in hospital after spiked champagne in Bavarian bar

BERLIN (AP) — German police say one man has died and eight others have been hospitalized in serious condition after drinking spiked Champagne at a bar in Bavaria. The man who died was 52 years old and the others are between 33 and 52. German news agency dpa reported Monday that the group of people fell ill shortly after having shared a bottle of Champagne. The incident happened Saturday night in the Bavarian town of Weiden. Police arrived at the bar and they found people lying on the ground with cramps and eight of them were hospitalized