Skip to Content
Money and Business

Holiday Shoppers flock to Swap Meet in Ventura

Screenshot
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Screenshot
By
today at 8:37 pm
Published 8:32 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Early birds are flocking to the Ventura County Fairgrounds Swap Meet to do their holiday shopping.

It opens at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays and runs until 1 p.m.

Some of the vendors, including Bill Doggett, are regulars at the Rose Bowl Flea Market on Sundays.

He specializes in coffee table books.

Vendors also sell albums, holiday decorations, antiques, artwork, vintage clothing, sports items and more.

Ted Muñoz, from the Rincon Pit Crew, sells surf inspired art and has a classic longboard on display.

Muñoz let customers know about the Rincon Invitational in March that promotes sharing waves and raises money for nonprofits and scholarships.

The Swap Meet is also includes a farmers market.

Shoppers on a budget call it a great way to save on unique gifts.

Swat Meet parking at the fairgrounds is free and admission is $2.

The Swat Meet takes a break the week of Thanksgiving, but it will return the first Wednesday in December.

For more information visit https://snauctions.com the Ventura County Fairgrounds Swap Meet on Facebook and social media.

Article Topic Follows: Money and Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.