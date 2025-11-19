Holiday Shoppers flock to Swap Meet in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Early birds are flocking to the Ventura County Fairgrounds Swap Meet to do their holiday shopping.

It opens at 7 a.m. on Wednesdays and runs until 1 p.m.

Some of the vendors, including Bill Doggett, are regulars at the Rose Bowl Flea Market on Sundays.

He specializes in coffee table books.

Vendors also sell albums, holiday decorations, antiques, artwork, vintage clothing, sports items and more.

Ted Muñoz, from the Rincon Pit Crew, sells surf inspired art and has a classic longboard on display.

Muñoz let customers know about the Rincon Invitational in March that promotes sharing waves and raises money for nonprofits and scholarships.

The Swap Meet is also includes a farmers market.

Shoppers on a budget call it a great way to save on unique gifts.

Swat Meet parking at the fairgrounds is free and admission is $2.

The Swat Meet takes a break the week of Thanksgiving, but it will return the first Wednesday in December.

For more information visit https://snauctions.com the Ventura County Fairgrounds Swap Meet on Facebook and social media.