The Healing Portal hosts holiday boutique

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Healing Portal hosted an early holiday boutique.

Master Healing Practioner Kelle Evans said they wanted to help people welcome in the season.

"Crystals, jewelry, they are all Reiki infused spiritual tools, I mean what a great gift to give someone because it is not only beautiful it is healing and we wanted to be the first ones on your gift giving season to start out the season right," said Evans, "Because we do need the healing right now, there is a lot of pain, suffering stuck-ness and people are also starting to discover their spiritual side, so we wanted to help them do that and we do that with these beautiful gifts from the earth."

Shoppers had a chance to meet small business owners and makers.



They called the sale The Portal of Light.

It included discounts on sage, teas, crystals and jewelry.

The Healing Portal at 290 Maple Ct., Ste 118 also has Crystal Wave Workshop coming up on November 15.

For a link to more information visit https://www.healingportal.net



