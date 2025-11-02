Dodgers win boosts Champion T-Shirt sales

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The Los Angeles Dodgers latest World Series win is a major boost for business.

Dick's Sporting Goods started selling Dodgers T-Shirts on Sunday night and has been restocking styles and sizes ever since.

Fans stopped by the Oxnard store to buy t-shirts, sweatshirts, toys and more.

Almost every customers said they will never forget where they were then the Dodgers won in the 11th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

Some people preferred to listen on their car radio, most watched it on TV, while others kept track of the score on their cell phones.

Martha Ramirez said she was with her daughter when she heard fireworks in Fillmore and knew.

"We won, so I jumped up and my son is sitting in his car because he will not watch the game, so she ran out and she is looking for him and he comes in and he is crying."

Ramirez said she watched her son and husband embrace.

"They are just crying and hugging each other," said Ramirez.

"It was so emotional," said Jess Ramirez.

They wore old Dodger shirts to Dick's and waited to purchase more.

"Shirts, hats, all the merchandise we can get, "said Ramirez, " got to wait for the right sizes."

Miranda Tapia, who already had a Dodger purse, wore her new shirt out of the store.

"I bought this shirt for the World Series, an Ohtani bobblehead, I'm excited, two times World Series, why not," said Tapia.

Eddie Lopez bought items including tiny batts for his boys and shirts for the whole family.

"World series sweatshirt and stuff like that, back to back," said Lopez.

When asked if they would go the parade, he shrugged, and said they had to work.

Some people said they were considering taking the day off to see the Dodgers celebrating on double-decker buses.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Monday and will be followed by a celebration just after noon inside Dodger Stadium.

The parade is free, but fans need tickets to attend the stadium event.

For more information visit https://mlb.com