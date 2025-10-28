Dodger treats sell out daily at Missy’s Cupcake Creations in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) Missy's Cupcake Creations has been hitting it out of the park when it comes to selling treats decorated with Dodger colors and logos.

"I am a huge Dodger fan, so I like to do it, it is exciting for me. Opening Day is always around my birthday so from the get-go I am just a huge huge fan of the Dodgers and so excited about the season from start to finish and what a way they are finishing this year."

The morning after the historic 18-Inning game when the Dodgers won on Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run, Drayton was up early filling orders.

"We sold out, cupcakes and donuts everything Dodger has been sold out since about 8 o'clock."

Drayton suggests pre-ordering at 805-382-4852.

"We are going to try to have plenty more," said Drayton. "so, hopefully everybody has a chance to get some sweet treats for the Dodgers."

Missy's Cupcakes used to be located in Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard's Channel Islands Harbor.

When the business moved to a shared space with Donuts at 2950 Johnson Drive, customers followed.

One regular customer said she had a relative who played with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

"Great reaction cupcakes and donuts we are selling out of everything, everyone is so excited for our local boys," said Drayton.

The Dodgers didn't win game four, but fans aren't giving up.

Many cupcake customers will be back for more to serve during the World Series games.

Missy's Cupcake Creations also has a following on Instagram at missys_cupcakes.