Santa Barbara Businesses Struggle Amid Two-Year De La Vina Construction Project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A major construction project along De La Vina Street is shaking up Santa Barbara’s local business scene, forcing shops and restaurants to adapt as daily operations take a hit.

The two-year bridge widening project, designed to improve safety and traffic flow, has instead slowed traffic and limited customer access, leaving some business owners worried about staying afloat.

“We’ve definitely seen fewer customers coming in,” said Maria Ortiz, manager at Cris Market. “Tighter parking makes it harder for people to stop by, and it’s been a challenge to adjust.”

From restaurants to coffee shops, business owners along De La Vina Street are finding creative ways to adapt, but uncertainty remains as the construction continues.

As the noise of jackhammers and heavy machinery fills the street, Santa Barbara’s local businesses are learning to navigate a new, disrupted rhythm of daily life.

