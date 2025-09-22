What’s Driving The Surge of Car Wash Businesses in Santa Maria?

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Several new car washes are being built in Santa Maria, a surge that will add to the many other existing car wash businesses already in the city.

There are currently about 20 car washes in Santa Maria including stand-alone models, as well as those connected with gas stations.

That number will soon rise even higher with five additional car washes either now under construction or scheduled to begin construction in the near future.

With so many car washes already in Santa Maria, some people may be wondering – what's driving the need to build several more?

Splash and Dash Car Wash is a locally owned business and operates several car washes on the Central Coast, including one in Orcutt, and three in Santa Maria, including a new one coming soon.

Johan Collett, Splash and Dash General Manager and Partner, pointed out that Santa Maria is an ideal location for car washes due to a number of significant factors.

"Santa Maria is a good car wash community mostly because of the weather," said Collett. "Best weather in the world. We, it's typically pretty warm, which causes a lot of dust in the air, especially with the agriculture around here surrounding the town. We love the weather, bugs also love the weather. The combination of the two, dust and bugs causes a lot of excuses to come get a car wash."

Splash and Dash is planning to build its latest car wash next to the Honda dealership on South Bradley Road.

A "coming soon" sign as been up at the location for years, but Collett indicated construction is finally set to begin sometime in between six to eight months.

"That one's going to be awesome," said Collett. "It's going to be the biggest car wash in probably a 100-to-200 mile radius. It's going to be in magazines. It's going to be awesome. It's got full cafe, coffee, four lanes, amazing vacuums, canopies. I mean, you name it. Anything you'd want a car wash, it'll be there."

In addition to the upcoming Splash and Dash, two national chains are also now planning to build new car wash businesses in Santa Maria.

Mister Car Wash and Quick Quack Car Wash are both in various stages of constructing their new businesses in the city.

Mister Car Wash is quickly going up on South Broadway, while Quick Quack part of a new development with a Starbucks that will be located at the site of the former Roadhouse Grill along South Bradley Road.

According to the Current Development Activity webpage on the City of Santa Maria website, a Quick Quack is planned for a site on North Broadway.

There is also a self-serve car wash currently under construction as part of the new Chevron gas station and convenience store at that is kicking off development of the long-planned Betteravia Plaza project.

"I think competition is good," said Collett. "Everyone will be their best. In terms of competition and what we're going to do, we're locally owned and operated for 20 years and people know this and know what we're about. We're here to help the community and serve the community, take care of their vehicles and their investments."

"We also do things differently than a lot of other express style car washes. We have a lot of prep preparation before going through the tunnel. A lot of these other people that might be coming in here don't do the same thing as us. They have their own methods, but we're pretty confident in what we do."

