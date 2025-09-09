Santa Maria Auto Mall Welcoming Another Dealership Along Highway 101

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The growing Santa Maria auto mall located along Highway 101 is getting another dealership.

Recently, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved plans for a new home of Hyundai of Santa Maria.

The dealership is currently located on a small lot on West Main Street, but is now planning to move into a brand new 19,200-square-foot dealership building at the northwest corner of East Battles Road and Shepard Drive.

The new site is located adjacent to several other dealerships owned by the same company, including Santa Maria Ford, Santa Maria Nissan and Santa Maria Mazda.

It's also next to the Enos Ranch development, which already includes Santa Maria Toyota and Santa Maria Honda, as well as the future home of Home Motors Chevrolet that is currently under construction right across the street from the Hyundai lot.

With the plans approved, Hyundai is hoping to begin construction within a few months and open for business at the new site within about a year.

