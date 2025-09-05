Arroyo Grande Bakery Owners Retiring After Four Decades

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) - The future of a well-known bakery and sweet shop in Arroyo Grande is up in the air.

Founded almost 70 years ago, the Arroyo Grande Bakery has been a Central Coast staple for weddings, birthdays, holidays, and much more.

Custom-made cakes are a bragging right for the confectionary creators Marc and Chris Lossing, from well-known franchises to personal designs.

The bakery is up for sale, and the Lossings welcome creative flare from any new owner, but they also want them to carry on some long-time traditions.

“If anybody's interested to carry it on, that would be nice. I would hate to see it just disappear,” says current co-owner Clara “Chris” Lossing. “Somebody that's very creative and has their own ideas or follow mine, which I really like. We have an excellent buttercream recipe that you would have to stick with because it's very popular.”

While the future of the bakery is in question, everyone’s hope is that someone will take over to carry on the legacy and keep the bakery running.

