New Businesses Booming in Santa Maria, Several High-Profile Retail Projects Now Under Construction

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria is currently experiencing a commercial building boom with several high-profile construction projects now taking place all across the city.

In addition, many of the projects are happening at long vacant locations, including the site of the former Sears building at the Santa Maria Town Center mall and about a mile away at the old Costco building.

According to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, the construction is a clear sign the city's commercial development is on an upward trajectory.

"Santa Maria is thriving," said Suzanne Singh, Santa Maria Valley Chamber Vice President of Economic Development and Government Affairs. "We're back to having activity. We're back to bringing in new and exciting retail for our community and for the residents to be able to shop at. It's very exciting."

As the old Sears and Costco buildings are being redeveloped into an El Super market and Furniture Land store respectively, newly developed sites are also going up.

New business locations include a gas station and convenience store marketing the start of the large-scale Betteravia Plaza project, a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant on North Broadway, and the new home of Home Motors Chevrolet at the Enos Ranch shopping center.

"We're working really hard to bring things that our community wants," said Singh. "Our city is working with these developers and these companies that are coming into town and making sure that they're able to come here as easily as possible and get through all the state legislative stuff, but then actually be able to function."

Other projects now under construction include a new Starbucks at the corner of Betteravia Road and Skyway Drive, and another new Starbucks and car wash on South Bradley Road on the site of now-closed Roadhouse Grill and Hometown Buffet.

"It's an excellent time for Santa Maria," said Singh. "With all the new development happening, but also with new leadership comes new ideas and I think we're we're headed toward some greatness."

