Main Street Moves may pause in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The downtown street closure known as Main Street Moves in Ventura is set to reopen in November.

Like many young residents Mayor Pro Tem Doug Halter prefers the closure that began during COVID.

But Halgter said the Pedestrian Mall Act was voted down by the property owners on July 8.

A majority of property owner blame the closure on financial losses.

Halter said the closure can't be reconsidered for a year.

He said a proclamation will be considered on September 16 to open Main St. on Nov. 2.

Options related to the pros and cons will also be considered.