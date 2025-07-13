Skip to Content
Main Street Moves may pause in Ventura

Main Street Moves to come to a stop in Ventura
New
Published 7:44 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-The downtown street closure known as Main Street Moves in Ventura is set to reopen in November.

Like many young residents Mayor Pro Tem Doug Halter prefers the closure that began during COVID.

But Halgter said the Pedestrian Mall Act was voted down by the property owners on July 8.

A majority of property owner blame the closure on financial losses.

Halter said the closure can't be reconsidered for a year.

He said a proclamation will be considered on September 16 to open Main St. on Nov. 2.

Options related to the pros and cons will also be considered.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

