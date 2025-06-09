Arroyo Grande’s ‘Buy Local’ Program Eases Impact of Traffic Way Bridge Closure

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The Traffic Way bridge in Arroyo Grande is closed and under construction for some very necessary safety updates.

The bridge normally serves as a major traffic artery for the city, and its closure is certainly causing come impacts on local businesses.

City leaders anticipated this, and their first-ever 'Buy Local' incentive program is up and running just like the bridge construction project.

Anyone who spends a $100 at any one of Arroyo Grande's locally owned businesses will receive a $20 gift card, while supplies last.

Many of these local businesses are located in and around the popular old village near the bridge now under construction.

So far, businesses have already felt a pinch and they hope the 'Buy Local' program will allow locals and tourists to stretch their dollars further and continue to enjoy the local atmosphere.

