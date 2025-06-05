New Restaurant Welcomes Hungry Santa Barbara Customers with Free Burgers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Win-dow is a new restaurant that has arrived in Santa Barbara from Los Angeles and Long Beach, where it has five locations.

This is the first one outside of that zone, and the owners found Santa Barbara fits their simple, retro feel for the business.

It is a small building on the corner of Chapala Street and Ortega Street. It has been a restaurant off and on for years, but has no dining structure.

It didn't matter to the first customers.

The grand opening for The Win-dow smashburger menu came with a free double cheeseburger for all customers who made one other purchase.

The menu is very simple. Beyond the burger – either a single or double, with a vegetarian option – there is a fried chicken sandwich, fries, a kale salad and a grain bowl. To refresh your meal, they have shakes and cold drinks. That's about it.

The South Coast Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting Thursday around 10:45am, prior to the 11:00am opening. A line up the street was already cued up.

One of the co-founders, Jeff Goodman said, "we're one of the original smashburgers in L.A. We opened in 2019 before it blew up into a trend, but our mission was really about better fast food. You can see it is not just burgers, although as you can see we serve a delicious burger. We also serve a killer fried chicken sandwich."

Other co-founder, Paul Hibler, was not present.

The official logo has a dash in the name. Win-Dow. Goodman said it is for "style."

Many of the first customers gave their meal a thumbs up, but their stuffed cheeks and smiling facial expressions spoke louder than words.

The cost of a cheeseburger is $4.35. That is considered one of the lowest for this type of popular menu item in the area.

It is a casual restaurant with outside tables for about 50 guests. There's no enclosure, which will test the weather durability of loyal customers in cold, rainy or windy conditions. That is not expected to be a problem in the start up phase now.

Online ordering is expected to be popular, making The Win-dow a grab and go stop for those looking for a quick filling meal for a fraction of the cost of a larger sit down restaurant.

The restaurant has hired 25 employees.

Wednesday was a private opening for friends and family members who were eating menu items and filling out a sheet to give their review of The Win-dow.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, with a 9 p.m. closing time.

For more information go to: The Win-dow

