Rite Aid Closures Impacting Pharmacy Customers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Rite Aid customers are being notified via phone to get their prescriptions filled before stores close this summer.

That has made the stores appears busier than usual.

"They just called me and [I] come and get my prescriptions and that they might change to CVS maybe," said Alma Baroza.

Rite Aid's spokesperson couldn't be reached by phone, but there have already been published reports about Rite Aid filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for a second time. It has also faced opioid lawsuits, and brick and motor issues.

Many of the shelves at locations along the coast are already empty. Other shelves have the remainder of Rite Aid's holiday stock.

Liquor is marked down, but people looking for deep discounts on other items will have to wait.

Rite Aid is in the process of selling off assets, including a sweet one.

"I couldn't even get in the truck once I saw it, honestly it is time to get an ice cream," said Dominick Brown.

Families are stopping by for scoops in cups and cones.

Even though Thrifty offers $1.99 scoops at most stores in California, one employee buys hers by the box at the grocery store.

"I bought it because right now nothing at our store is on sale, our own ice cream is not on sale, so I go to Vons and get it," said Pharmacy Manager, Negar Haley.

Haley said she is going to miss interacting with customer face-to-face the most.

"It has been a journey with Rite Aid, it has been a home away from home," said Haley, "as far as what is next I don't know, but it is sad."

Signs on the door at the Milpas store urge customers to use their gift cards by June 5, before it's too late.

Your News Channel will have more on the store's pending closures tonight.

