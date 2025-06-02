Okonite Employees Remain on Strike in Santa Maria for Cost of Living Equity

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Now two weeks in to their labor dispute, employees of Santa Maria's Okonite Company plant are holding firm.

With the support of Teamsters Local 986, employees of the plant, which manufactures heavy duty cabling that delivers power payload to residences and businesses across the state as well as the nation, are on strike.

In addition to supplying customers such as PG&E, as of a few years ago, the Statue of Liberty's torch remains lit using Okonite cabling.

In Richmond, Kentucky, the flagship Okonite plant, whose employees do work almost identical to the Santa Maria plant, recently received a wage increase.

The increase made a difference in Richmond, Kentucky, but the cost of living in California, the Central Coast, and especially the Santa Maria Valley, has skyrocketed in the last five years.

The proposed wage increase is not equitable in California due to its 24% higher cost of living, and employees simply seek a wage increase that is equitable to that disparity.

Union representatives are puzzled by Okonite's decision to cut the striking employees' health benefits the day before they walked out.

