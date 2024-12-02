Skip to Content
The Palms could be coming back in Carpinteria with a new look

The historic Palms restaurant in Carpinteria. closed since COVID may reopen.
Published 5:36 pm

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The landmark Palms restaurant in Carpinteria may be coming back after closing during the COVID pandemic.

The Palms has been around since 1912 when it initially opened as a hotel.

For most of its operating years it was a "make your own steak" restaurant with reduced prices.

The Carpinteria City Planning Commission is reviewing some proposed changes by a new owner of the site on Linden Ave. in downtown.

That includes a restaurant, market, cafe, and retail area along with a second floor banquet and event space. The roof top would have a covered bar and uncovered dining area.

The commission meeting is Monday Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m.

