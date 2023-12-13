Mechanics Bank announced as People’s Self-Help Housing sponsor for 2024 Builder Games

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Mechanics Bank presented $10,000 to People's Self-Help Housing, becoming the first presenting sponsor for the 2024 Builder Games.

PSHH provided more information in the following press release:

People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received a generous presenting sponsorship of $10,000 from Mechanics Bank for their Builder Games fundraiser to be held on April 27, 2024. The funds raised from this event will benefit the Supportive Housing and Camino Scholars programs of PSHH.

The 2024 Builder Games will see eight local teams made up of architects, banks, and community supporters go head-to-head in a series of building-related challenges as they build playhouses for children. Guests will have the opportunity to cheer on teams, enjoy gourmet food, fine wine, craft beer, and a live DJ. In addition to raffles and silent auction items, playhouses will be auctioned off at the end of the event.

“We are incredibly grateful to Mechanics Bank for becoming the first presenting sponsor of this event since its inception three years ago,” said Ken Trigueiro CEO & President, “This tremendous gift will help to support many of our residents and, alongside other sponsors, has already helped us reach more than two-thirds of our sponsorship goal before the event has even begun!”

This sponsorship will help to support residents through PSHH’s education program, Camino Scholars, which serves over 400 students per year and their families with free, year-round academic assistance. It will also help to fund the Supportive Housing Program, which offers free, confidential, clinical case management and onsite care to over 5,000 residents in three counties.

“People's Self-Help Housing shares our belief that affordable housing is a major linchpin for driving vibrant neighborhoods and communities here on the Central Coast,” said Lisa Adams, vice president and branch manager for the Broad Street Branch of Mechanics Bank in San Luis Obispo. “The 2024 Builder Games will help raise awareness of and funding for a range of vital education programs and other resources that directly benefit thousands of residents in People's Self Help Housing communities.”

To learn more about the programs supported by this event or how you can become a sponsor, volunteer, or attend the event, visit buildergames.org.