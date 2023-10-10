Vintners Festival showcases wine industry along with the overall Central Coast region

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – The weekend Santa Barbara County Vintners Festival will have a reach far beyond its one day splash in Buellton.

This festival has proven to be an economic boost for the area.

The 39th anniversary event at the Vega Vineyard and Farm will showcase more than 50 wines along with restaurants and many local chefs.

The one on one talks with winemakers is often sought out by many wine enthusiasts, especially those looking to find out some deeper aspects of this region, its history and how it compares to other honored wine areas in the world.

In 2021 the Wine Enthusiast Magazine named Santa Barbara County the Wine Region of the Year.

In 2022, wine grape production valued $96 million and claimed the third highest spot in the annual crop report, just behind cauliflower. Strawberries were number one.

The top producing wine according to the Santa Barbara County Agricultural Department is Pinot Noir.

