Parklet crash comes as fees are being charged for outside dining structures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A weekend vehicle crash into a parklet in downtown Santa Barbara comes as the city is now charging fees for the first time for these outside structures since they went in at the start of the pandemic in 2020.



The destructive vehicle accident Saturday morning took place at 1:30 a.m. It was on 15 E. Ortega Street where the Press Room bar parklet had been installed outside of the business entrance. The impact shattered the wooded structure and moved it into the next driveway. Witnesses say the driver kept going, crossed the intersection and stopped to Chapala Street. Santa Barbara Police responded and made an arrest. On scene witnesses said they believed the driver was impaired. A police statement and further information has been requested.



The Press Room said it was hoping to rebuild the parklet.



The fee issue recently came before the Santa Barbara City Council and, after many weeks of back and forth discussions, a $2. per square foot fee was charged. That funding will go towards the upkeep of State Street with the increased outside dining areas. The work includes power washing, landscaping, janitorial and hourly staff.



Opal restaurant owner Richard Yates said, some business owners may keep their parklets up under the new city fee structure, but make a change later in the year, "maybe at the end of summer when the weather changes."



The owner of Night Lizard Brewing Company on State Street John Nasser said he recently redesigned his outside parklet into a more simple table and chair area with no seating platform. The border area is made up of planters. It will still takes months of business to pay for this work.



Robin Elander with the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization urged the city to have a fee that businesses can afford, "without putting undue financial strain on them."

(More details, video and photos will be added later today)