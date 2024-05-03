McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams celebrates 75th Anniversary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – McConnell's Fine Ice Creams is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a sweet deal for customers.

The local ice cream company was founded by husband and wife, Gordan "Mac" and Ernesteen McConnell, in Santa Barbara in 1949.

For one day only on Tuesday, May 7, customers can get 49% off their order at all McConnell locations including the 728 State Street and 120 State Street locations.

McConnell's is also reviving four classic flavors in their original 1949 packaging. The Sweet Cream, Santa Barbara Strawberry, Dutchman's Chocolate, and Black Coffee Chip flavors are available in stores and online.

The McConnells moved to the Central Coast for the region's year-round and seasonal ingredients including grass-grazed milk & cream, fruit, nuts and produce according to the company's website.

Over the decades, three families have owned the ice cream company.

In 1962, Ernesteen sold McConnell's to Jim McCoy. In 2012, husband and wife, Michael Palmer and Eva Ein took over the company.

Throughout the three generations of ownership, the company operates to the same standards the McConnells established 75 years ago, according to the company's website.

Ernesteen died in February 2024 at the age of 104.