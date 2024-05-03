Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Cuesta College hosts Special Olympics of San Luis Obispo County

Christina Rodriguez / KEYT
By ,
Published 11:38 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cuesta College is hosting the Special Olympics of San Luis Obispo County on Friday, and organizers said they are expecting over 450 athletes to participate.

The opening ceremony began at 10:00 a.m. in the Dr. Gil Stork Gymnasium with the games kicking off at 11:00 a.m., according to organizers.

Organizers also said the 450 athletes expected at this event will participate with volunteers from various law enforcement and first responder agencies assisting with the event.

News Channel reporter Christina Rodriguez will have more on Friday's games and turnout from the event tonight on Your News Channel.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Christina Rodriguez

