Man dies from fatal car crash on Highway 101 near Mattie Road in San Luis Obispo Thursday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 19-year-old Arroyo Grande man died from injuries sustained from a crash on Highway 101 near Mattie Road Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

A CHP officer saw a vehicle fully in flames on the southbound side of the freeway and notified dispatch who arrived at 11:42 p.m., a minute after the initial call.

The officer then found the teenager and began administrating medical aid after detecting a pulse and strained breathing, according to the CHP.

The Arroyo Grande resident was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to his injuries at 11:57 p.m. by San Luis Obispo Ambulance, explained the CHP.

Investigations determined a solo vehicle crash was responsible for his injuries but it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played into this incident, according to the CHP.

Witnesses or those with more information on the collision are encouraged to contact Officer Montelogo of the San Luis Obispo CHP office via phone at 805-594-8700.