Santa Barbara - South County

Women of Achievement honors educators

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 11:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Women of Achievement Awards, presented by Women Connect 4 Good, honored local educators.

This year's celebration, at the Cabrillo Pavilion in Santa Barbara, was titled "Lessons in Leadership, Connecting & Communicating as Education Evolves."

Organizers decorated tables with school supplies, including theme books and pencils, as they honored outstanding educators including Katya Armistead, the Dean of Student Life at UCSB.

The Dean of Student Life at UCSB said, "It is such an honor, communication is really important and it is something I can practice everyday, so how wonderful to be recognized for the work that I do," said Armistead.

The educators recommend encouraging kids to get off their devices and play outdoors.

They told emcee Catherine Remak they believe listening is an important part of communicating.

The other women of achievement honorees also included Yolanda Medina-Garcia of the Starr King Parent-Child Workshop, Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools and Wendy Sims-Moten, Executive Director of First 5 Santa Barbara County.

For more information about the event the Association for Women in Communications visit htps://www.awcsb.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

