Jordano’s expands its distribution capabilities with a massive warehouse opening

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Jordano's Foodservice has opened a massive new warehouse building in the Goleta Valley to meet its growing demands for distribution in Central and Southern California.

A ribbon cutting luncheon with CEO Pete Jordano, his son, company President Jeff Jordano and employees detailed the project.

The warehouse has more refrigeration and a sub-zero freezer.

The warehouse now has nearly 140,000 square feet with 27,000 square feet of cooler space .

Jordano's carries national, regional, and local brands.

It serves restaurants, hotels, colleges and food demands in six counties.

