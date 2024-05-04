SB Dons season comes to end with first round shutout loss to Mission Viejo in CIF-SS Playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The scoring opportunities were there all game long for Santa Barbara.

But the Dons could not get the big hit in a 3-0 home loss to Mission Viejo in a CIF-SS Division 3 first round game.

Santa Barbara had at least one runner in scoring position in five of their seven innings including the bases loaded in the seventh inning but UC Davis-commit Keenan Anzai was able to execute his pitches to get out of trouble.

Anzai not only pitched a complete game but he scored the first run of the game on good baserunning and he drove in the other two runs for the Diablos.

With the game scoreless in the top of the fourth inning and Anzai on first base, Mission Viejo bunted to advance the runner.

While the Dons got the out at first, Anzai noticed that no one was covering third so he rounded second and kept running.

With the fielders trying to get in position the Dons made a bad throw and Anzai scored all the way from first base on a bunt for the game's first run.

Santa Barbara thought they had the game tied at 1 in the bottom of the fifth.

With two outs and a runner on third Zeke Adderley sent a high chopper near second base.

Arkansas-commit Tyler Holland made a great fielding play, gobbling up the baseball on a short hop and then spinning and throwing out Adderley to end the inning.

The Diablos struck for two runs in the top of the sixth on a booming double off the bat of Anzai.

Fittingly Anzai ended the game on the mound with a strikeout as he was as good as advertised.

Santa Barbara ends the season 18-7 and Channel League champs.