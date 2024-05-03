The 39th Annual Central Coast Stem Expo returns to Lompoc High School

LOMPOC, Calif.- Elementary and high school students are competing at the Lompoc High School gym Friday night and on Saturday.

This year’s judges are scientists and engineers from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Volunteers say working in stem is great for local students of all ages.

This expo also helps kids get ideas for future careers.

The top students win 700 dollars cash and an additional 500 dollar scholarship goes to the overall best project winner.