Skip to Content
Top Stories

Brown & Parker lead UCSB to 18th straight home win and sole possession of first place in Big West

UCSB BASEBALL WINS.00_00_44_24.Still001
UCSB defeats UCSD 7-5 to move to 18-0 at home
By
Published 12:13 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jessada Brown and Aaron Parker belted back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and UCSB held off UC San Diego 7-5.

The Gauchos are now 18-0 at home this year extending college baseball's longest active home winning streak.

With UC Irvine and Cal State Northridge both losing the Gauchos are in sole possession of first place in the Big West Confefence at 15-4.

UCSB improved to 29-12 overall.

Leading 3-1 Brown blasted his seventh home run of the season, a 3-run shot to right-center to put UCSB up 6-1.

Parker followed with a towering home run to left.

Brown had 4 RBI while Parker drove in three runs.

Ace Ryan Gallagher improved to 6-1 on the season after pitching 7 innings and allowing 4 runs.

UCSB will go for the series win on Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content