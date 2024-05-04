Live coverage at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo

Skip to Content
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo continues for its second weekend at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

There are numerous farm animals available in the livestock section.

Goats, sheep, pigs, steers, and various other animals are showcased, accompanied by educational displays, sheep shearing and milking demonstrations.

The Carnival Midway offers more than 30 rides and attractions.

NewsChannel 3 was Live on Friday evening to share more about the attractions at this year's fair & expo.

Patricia Martellotti

