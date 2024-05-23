A damp and cloudy Thursday followed by a warming trend into the holiday weekend

Onshore flow strengthens, clouds increase and temperatures cool Thursday. The sea breeze keeps temperatures 5-10 degrees below average, while we may not feel a significant difference here in Santa Barbara and along the coast, the interior will see a more dramatic drop in temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 50s and ,low 60s near the coast while the valleys warm into the low 70s and low 80s inland. Winds pick up this evening, they wont be strong enough to push out the mariner layer unfortunately and into the night clouds will thicken further.

Damp and dreary conditions are expected Friday. A more potent and cool system arrives, brining more stubborn clouds even cooler temperatures and gusty winds. We can expect more drizzle for your morning commute, make sure to allow for extra time to make it to your destination. Areas of fog will reduce visibility for the first half of the mroning. Winds pick up by late midday and temperatures stay within a degree or two of Thursday.

A warming and clearing pattern kicks off just in time for our Memorial Day weekend. We only warm a few degrees Saturday and Sunday, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Monday and Tuesday will be a noticeable warming trend with more sunshine.