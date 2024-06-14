National Weather Service forecasts gusty winds and high temperatures across Santa Barbara County over the weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – ReadySBC issued the press release below about high temperatures and gusty winds forecasted by the National Weather Service across Santa Barbara County this weekend.

This is an emergency message from ReadySBC Alerts. Este es un mensaje de emergencia enviado por Alertas ReadySBC.

Desplácese hacia abajo para obtener información en español

The National Weather Service (NWS) has forecast gusty winds and warming temperatures throughout Santa Barbara County this weekend (June 14-16). During this time strong winds in excess of 35 mph across the county are possible, especially along the county’s south coast. The forecast also includes a widespread increase in temperatures for both interior and coastal areas that are likely to make this the first hot weekend of the year. Hot and windy conditions greatly increase the risk for dangerous wildfires.

The warmest and windiest conditions are expected Saturday, June 15. Detailed weather forecasts are available at https://www.weather.gov/lox/.

Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture. Unplanned power outages are possible when it’s windy outside. Take caution when outdoors and when driving during gusty conditions. Avoid hazardous activities that may cause sparks or start a wildfire.

Here are some precautions and tips to stay cool when it’s hot outside:

Drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic beverages , especially those without sugar or caffeine. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink. If you have fluid restrictions from your doctor, ask to see how much you should drink while the weather is hot.

, especially those without sugar or caffeine. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink. If you have fluid restrictions from your doctor, ask to see how much you should drink while the weather is hot. Take care of those who might not be aware of high temperature dangers or be able to react accordingly – especially the elderly, young children, and pets. Check on your neighbors.

of those who might not be aware of high temperature dangers or be able to react accordingly – especially the elderly, young children, and pets. Check on your neighbors. Limit outdoor activity. Try to schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, like morning and evening hours. Be sure to wear sunscreen and rest often.

Try to schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, like morning and evening hours. Be sure to wear sunscreen and rest often. For those who work outside , be sure to take frequent rest breaks in a shaded area or air-conditioned room, if possible. Stay hydrated and take action by moving to a cooler space if you feel signs of heat exhaustion.

, be sure to take frequent rest breaks in a shaded area or air-conditioned room, if possible. Stay hydrated and take action by moving to a cooler space if you feel signs of heat exhaustion. Take regular breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room. A few hours in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler. Taking a cool shower or bath can help too.

in the shade or in an air-conditioned room. A few hours in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler. Taking a cool shower or bath can help too. If you do not have air‐conditioning , consider arranging to spend at least parts of the day at another space that is cool. Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness.

, consider arranging to spend at least parts of the day at another space that is cool. Electric fans may provide comfort, but when the temperature is in the high 90s, they will not prevent heat-related illness. Wear appropriate clothing . Lightweight, light-colored, loose fitting clothing works best.

. Lightweight, light-colored, loose fitting clothing works best. Know the signs of heat exhaustion . If someone becomes dizzy, nauseated, or sweats heavily, find a cooler location for him or her immediately.

. If someone becomes dizzy, nauseated, or sweats heavily, find a cooler location for him or her immediately. Know the signs of heat stroke . Heat stroke is much more serious than heat exhaustion. The symptoms are similar to heat exhaustion, but also include hot, flushed skin. With heat stroke, the person often stops sweating and the skin will be unusually dry. If heat stroke is a possibility, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is life threatening!

. Heat stroke is much more serious than heat exhaustion. The symptoms are similar to heat exhaustion, but also include hot, flushed skin. With heat stroke, the person often stops sweating and the skin will be unusually dry. If heat stroke is a possibility, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is life threatening! Do not leave children (and pets) unattended in vehicles. It only takes a matter of minutes on a relatively mild day for a vehicle to reach deadly temperatures.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (NWS) ha pronosticado vientos fuertes y temperaturas calurosas en todo el condado de Santa Barbara este fin de semana (14-16 de junio). Durante este tiempo son posibles fuertes vientos de más de 35 mph en todo el condado, especialmente a lo largo de la costa sur del condado. La previsión también incluye un aumento generalizado de las temperaturas tanto en el interior como en las áreas costeras que probablemente harán que éste sea el primer fin de semana caluroso del año. Las condiciones de calor y viento aumentan enormemente el riesgo de incendios forestales peligrosos.

Las condiciones más calientes y ventosas se esperan para el sábado 15 de junio. Encontrará pronósticos detallados del clima en https://www.weather.gov/lox/.

Los vientos dañinos podrían derribar objetos grandes como árboles y muebles de exterior. Es posible que se produzcan cortes de electricidad no planeados cuando haga viento afuera. Tenga precaución cuando esté al aire libre y cuando conduzca durante condiciones ventosas. Evite actividades peligrosas que puedan provocar chispas o iniciar un incendio forestal.

Le ofrecemos algunas precauciones y consejos para mantenerse fresco cuando hace calor en el exterior:

Beba muchas bebidas frescas sin alcohol , especialmente las que no contienen azúcar ni cafeína. No espere a tener sed para beber. Si tiene restricciones de líquidos impuestas por su médico, pregunte cuánto debe beber mientras haga calor.

, especialmente las que no contienen azúcar ni cafeína. No espere a tener sed para beber. Si tiene restricciones de líquidos impuestas por su médico, pregunte cuánto debe beber mientras haga calor. Cuide de aquellos que podrían no ser conscientes de los peligros de las altas temperaturas o no ser capaces de reaccionar en la manera adecuada - especialmente los ancianos, los niños pequeños y las mascotas. Vigile a sus vecinos.

que podrían no ser conscientes de los peligros de las altas temperaturas o no ser capaces de reaccionar en la manera adecuada - especialmente los ancianos, los niños pequeños y las mascotas. Vigile a sus vecinos. Limite las actividades al aire libre. Intente programar las actividades al aire libre durante las horas más frescas del día, como la mañana y la noche. Asegúrese de llevar protección solar y de descansar a menudo.

Intente programar las actividades al aire libre durante las horas más frescas del día, como la mañana y la noche. Asegúrese de llevar protección solar y de descansar a menudo. Para los que trabajan al aire libre , asegúrese de hacer pausas de descanso frecuentes en un área sombreada o en una habitación con aire acondicionado, si es posible. Manténgase hidratado y tome medidas trasladándose a un espacio más fresco si siente signos de agotamiento por calor.

, asegúrese de hacer pausas de descanso frecuentes en un área sombreada o en una habitación con aire acondicionado, si es posible. Manténgase hidratado y tome medidas trasladándose a un espacio más fresco si siente signos de agotamiento por calor. Tome descansos regulares a la sombra o en una habitación con aire acondicionado. Unas horas en el aire acondicionado pueden ayudar a su cuerpo a mantenerse más fresco. Tomar una ducha o un baño fresco también puede ayudar.

a la sombra o en una habitación con aire acondicionado. Unas horas en el aire acondicionado pueden ayudar a su cuerpo a mantenerse más fresco. Tomar una ducha o un baño fresco también puede ayudar. Si no dispone de aire acondicionado , considere la posibilidad de pasar al menos parte del día en otro espacio que sea fresco. Los ventiladores eléctricos pueden proporcionar comodidad, pero cuando la temperatura está en los 90, no servirán para prevenir las enfermedades relacionadas con el calor.

, considere la posibilidad de pasar al menos parte del día en otro espacio que sea fresco. Los ventiladores eléctricos pueden proporcionar comodidad, pero cuando la temperatura está en los 90, no servirán para prevenir las enfermedades relacionadas con el calor. Lleve ropa adecuada . La ropa ligera, de colores claros y holgada es la que mejor funciona.

. La ropa ligera, de colores claros y holgada es la que mejor funciona. Conozca los signos del agotamiento por calor. Si alguien se marea, tiene náuseas o suda mucho, búsquele inmediatamente un lugar más fresco.

Si alguien se marea, tiene náuseas o suda mucho, búsquele inmediatamente un lugar más fresco. Conozca los signos de la insolación. La insolación es mucho más grave que el agotamiento por calor. Los síntomas son similares a los del agotamiento por calor, pero también incluyen piel caliente y enrojecida. Con la insolación, la persona suele dejar de sudar y la piel estará inusualmente seca. Si la insolación es una posibilidad, llame inmediatamente al 911. ¡La insolación pone en peligro la vida!

La insolación es mucho más grave que el agotamiento por calor. Los síntomas son similares a los del agotamiento por calor, pero también incluyen piel caliente y enrojecida. Con la insolación, la persona suele dejar de sudar y la piel estará inusualmente seca. Si la insolación es una posibilidad, llame inmediatamente al 911. ¡La insolación pone en peligro la vida! No deje a los niños (ni a las mascotas) solos en los vehículos. Un vehículo sólo necesita unos minutos en un día relativamente moderado para alcanzar temperaturas que podrían ser fatales.

For more information, visit here.