Father’s Day forecast, June 16th

A very interesting and tricky Saturday as a strong northerly flow develops across thee region. Winds are expected to get stronger through Saturday evening and in to Father's Day. Wind Warnings and Advisories are in effect for most of the region. The Wind advisory areas of the Central Coast should see the winds die off by early Sunday while much of the South Coast and down in to Ventura county could see the winds sticking around in to early Monday. With the winds, we could see some very warm temperatures well in to the evening where the wind direction is from land to sea or offshore. The South coast of Santa Barbara does occasionally see this occur and usually in June. Our hottest day on record officially was on June 17th 2017. We also had the unofficial and very much discussed event back in 1859 and on June 17th as well where thermometers registered 133 degrees. Again, this is not recognized as the official hottest day with regard to solid and accurate measuring guidelines. We also had very hot northerly wind driven days leading up to and through June 27th, 1990 and th horrible Painted Cave fire event.

Our computers and weather models see this northerly wind and warming still happening through Sunday, but there may be some variations in speed and effect. This means where the winds materialize, warming will be very much noticed while wind sheltered ares could see much cooler conditions. Our Fog Tracker is even seeing some patchy low clouds trying to linger and hover near the coast. We will stick to another Sun filled and very nice day forecast with A Heat Advisory in place for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast which will last through most of the day. Temperatures will be in the 60's and 70's near the beaches where the winds are very light and or more westerly. Upper 70's and even lower 80's are likely where the winds stay north and make it all the way down to the beaches. Inland areas will be in the 80's and low 90's.

Looking ahead, further cooling is expected by Monday and through much of the new work week. Temperatures will hover near seasonal norms. Another warm up is possible by next weekend which is just after Thursday and the official start of Summer.