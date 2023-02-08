Businesses expect an economic boost with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival day and night events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Businesses near Santa Barbara's downtown theaters are about to get a big economic boost to start 2023 from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

"We we're ready and prepared, " said Emm Taylor from Caje Coffee Roasters across from the Arlington Theatre downtown.



With multiple screens showing 11 days of films, along with celebrity tribute events, there will be more foot traffic than any of these businesses would ever see this time of year.

"We are definitely seeing different people than our regulars but it is a lot of fun everyone's very friendly," said Taylor.



Caje Coffee Roasters have added some extra staff and have plenty of room for movie fans to meet, talk about the films, get a little pre-movie caffeine boost and plan out their events for the festival.

"We have really long tables with lots of chairs and comfy sunny spots we also have something of a little fireplace station" said Taylor.



The timing of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival was intentionally set for the first part of the year to be an economic boost for the city.

Just down from the Arlington is the Indian Pink lifestyle store with clothing and home decor that will catch some looks for the many passersby going and coming from the theater events.

Owner JP Cajuste said, "as you can see the store is very vibrant. People walking by daily and say 'oh my look at this place' so this is new and exciting for the neighborhood." He said they were excited to see the turnout and meet new customers.



The festival has proven to be a boost for businesses downtown now in its 38th year, but there was a lull during the pandemic, and it's now getting back up to full speed.



This year there are 78 U.S. premieres and 52 world premieres, documentaries, tributes, seminars and free events, which all translates into a big spotlight for the area.

"It's great for us, obviously it's been great for the community neighborhood. We are expecting some new faces hopefully ya know we are a new store we have been here one year today," said Cajuste.



Some of the businesses plan to expand their hours to be open when the customers stroll by.