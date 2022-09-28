BEGA throws the switch and will now use the sun as a power source

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The BEGA North America lighting company looked up to find its best energy solution to keep production going even if the power grid is down.

The company teamed up with HES Solar from San Diego and now the roof top of the BEGA buildings have solar panel that capture the sunlight and put it to work or store it in batteries.



A special ceremony took place with company officials including President Don Kinderdick, the South Coast Chamber of Commerce and City of Carpinteria Mayor Wade Nomura.

BEGA says the installation will provide about 95 percent of the power it needs.



The return on investment will be covered, right now, in about five years of energy savings. BEGA says there are many variables in favor of the company with rebates and other cost factors to possibly shorten that to about three years.



HES says it had a presentation based on reliability, a solid battery backup system, and a lifespan in excess of 25 years.

At BEGA's site in Carpinteria, just under 200 workers are employed. An expansion plan going forward includes a site in Colorado, in addition to the location in Carpinteria.

